It is a mostly cloudy and chilly morning across central Alabama as a weak cold front moves through. Temperatures are in the 40s. You may want a jacket as you head out the door.

Today will be a beautiful day with a mostly sunny sky in the wake of the cold front. It will be cooler with highs in the lower to mid 60s.





Tonight, it will be clear and chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: Another weak cold front will move through on Saturday. Once it passes through, an area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the west. This will bring us plenty of sunshine with mild highs in the mid 60s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with patchy frost. You will need to cover or bring in any plants! Sunday will stay sunny and mild as the area of high pressure sits over the state. High temperatures will only be in the lower 60s.

Next Week Outlook: The week will start quiet, but we will have a BIG warm up. The area of high pressure will move southeast of Alabama, and this will bring back southerly winds. Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Tuesday becomes partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be warmer and a tad more humid with a slight chance for a late-day shower. Highs stay in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move across the state Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will bring us a line of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe. We will not see a lot of moisture ahead of the front, so this could limit how strong the thunderstorms can become. SPC has highlighted this system with a Slight Risk over much of the ArkLaMiss and Western Alabama. We have plenty of time to see how the models handle this, so check back for updates. High temperatures will be in the 70s. A few showers could linger into Friday with highs in the 70s.