We will have gorgeous weather for the next few days beginning today. A ridge of high pressure will be west of Alabama, and this will make it sunny and breezy with cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, we will be clear and chilly with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Jackets are recommended.

The ridge of high pressure will build over Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be sunny and unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Lows will be in the 50s.

The ridge will be east of Alabama on Thursday, and it will become warmer as southerly winds return. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. Winds will be southwest ahead of it, so we will see a few showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain and a few storms are expected Saturday night as the cold front moves across the state. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday morning with more showers and thunderstorms ending around midday. At this time, the storms are not expected to be severe. We could see some gusty winds and downpours. It will become breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s. This means the weather will be perfect and comfortable for the Geico 500 Race at Talladega at 2:00 PM.