We have a much colder and clear start to this Thursday across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s – some 10-20 degrees colder than yesterday morning.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. today. This will bring us plenty of sunshine with cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight, we will be clear and even colder with some patchy frost. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s. Keep those coats handy!

Friday will continue to be sunny as the ridge of high pressure remains over the Deep South. We will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move northeast of Alabama and this will allow for a weak cold front to move into Alabama. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s ahead of the system.

Scattered showers arrive on Saturday night with lows in the 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: Monday will start out dry in the wake of the weekend cold front. We will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Another weak cold front will move across the state on Tuesday with a slight chance for a few showers. Highs will be around 60°. We will dry out on Wednesday with a few clouds and highs in the upper 50s. Another front will move toward us on Thursday, but the models are not in agreement with how much rain we will have yet. Right now, expect some rain and thunderstorms with highs in the 50s. The front will move through by Friday and we could have some rain in the morning before drying out in the afternoon. Highs stay in the 50s.