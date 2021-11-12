Gorgeous and cooler today, then it turns MUCH Colder this weekend

It is clear and colder morning with some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM for all of central Alabama. Watch out for low visibility of less than 1/4 mile. Temperatures are in the 40s.

Today will be sunny and cooler as an area of high pressure briefly moves across south Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s – right where they should be for mid-November. This evening will be clear and chilly for the high school football playoff games. Temperatures will be in the 50s and falling into the 40s, so have your warm gear on.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible, so protect your plants.

Weekend Outlook: A dry cold front will move through on Saturday morning. This will bring us a reinforcing shot of colder air. It will be sunny with a breeze. High temperatures will only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday night will be clear and colder. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A light freezer is expected, and a Freeze Watch is in effect from 9 PM Saturday until 8 AM Sunday. You will need to protect your plants.





Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as high pressure briefly moves over Alabama again, but it will be chilly with high temperatures only in the upper 50s.

Football Forecasts: for Alabama teams:

Next Week Outlook: Another weak and dry cold front will move through on Monday. This will bring us some cooler air again. We will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. An area of high pressure will build over us on Tuesday with more sunshine and high temperatures in the lower 60s. The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Wednesday, and that will bring back southerly winds. We will mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures around 70°. Another cold front will move through on Thursday. Forecast models are not in agreement with how much rain this front will bring us. Right now, we can expect a few showers with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Then we will dry out on Friday as an area of high pressure builds toward us from the northwest. High temperatures will stay in the 60s.

Tracking the Tropics: Everything is quiet, and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.

