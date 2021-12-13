Gorgeous and cool weather today with warmer temperatures arriving later this week

We will have a gorgeous day as an area of high pressure sits over Alabama. Expect plenty of sunshine, and it will be a tad warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and not as cold. There will be enough moisture to allow for patchy fog. However, it will still be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring back southeast winds to the state. and a warming trend will begin. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with warmer high temperatures in the upper 60s.





The southerly winds (return flow) will persist on Thursday as the area of high pressure still sits east of Alabama. A cold front will move toward the state from the west, and this will bring us plenty of clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. A few showers are possible Thursday night as the front sits north of Alabama. Lows will be in the 50s.

The cold front will stall over Tennessee and north Alabama on Friday. We will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower – mainly across the northern part of the viewing area. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Expect some rain on Friday night with lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will get nudged southward on Saturday. This will bring central Alabama scattered showers all day. High temperatures will start to fall as we only get into the mid to upper 60s. The front will be along the coast on Sunday, and there will be a cut-off low moving across Texas. This will prevent us from clearing out. Instead, we will stay cloudy with spotty showers. It will turn colder with high temperatures in the upper 50s. More rain is expected on Monday with the cut-off low moving east. However, forecast models are not in agreement with where it will track, and this will make a difference in how much rain we will receive.