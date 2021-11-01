Gorgeous and cool weather today. Rain and colder weather returns later this week

It is a clear and chilly morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s. You may want a sweater or jacket as you head out the door.

A weak dry cold front will sit over the area today, but it will not have much of an impact on our weather. We will be mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the upper 60s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and chilly as the cold front moves through. There could be some patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine as the cold front moves toward the coast. It will bring us a reinforcing shot of cooler air, so expect high temperatures in the mid 60s.

On Wednesday, an area of low pressure forms over Texas and the western Gulf of Mexico. This system will send us plenty of clouds all day, and we could see a stray shower. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s.

A trough of low pressure will send the low will across the northern Gulf Coast on Thursday. We will have a chilly rain all day. High temperatures will only be in the mid 50s. It will be a very raw weather day.

The trough will swing across the Southeast U.S. on Friday and the rain will be gone by Friday morning. High pressure will build over the area, and we will become partly cloudy. It will stay chilly with high temperatures only in the mid 50s.

Weekend Forecast: The area of high pressure will stay over us all weekend and will have plenty of sunshine each day. It will still be chilly with high temperatures in the upper 50s on Saturday, and around 60° on Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 30s, so some patchy frost could be possible for the first time this season. Stay tuned for updates to see if you need to cover or bring in your plants.

Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical Storm Wanda formed over the weekend in the north-central Atlantic. It is connected to a cold front right now, but in a few days, it will break away from the front. Once that happens, Wanda will become a fully tropical storm. Winds are currently around 50 mph, and this intensity is not expected to change. Wanda is batting some dry air and cool waters. The storm is expected to meander in the north-central Atlantic for the rest of this week, and it is not expected to impact land.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook:Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!