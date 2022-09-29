Ian will weaken to a tropical storm today as it moves into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. It will turn north and make another landfall along the South Carolina coast by Friday night as a tropical storm. This will spread heavy rain across the Carolinas on Friday and Saturday. It will be breezy across Alabama today through the weekend. Expect some clouds from Ian moving across Alabama starting Friday and will continue through the weekend. There will be a very low chance for a shower over far eastern Alabama along the AL/GA border.

It is a clear and cool to chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket or sweater as you head out the door.

Another gorgeous day is on tap across the Birmingham area today. It will be breezy and dry with low humidity, so the fire danger threat remains high across southwest and southern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.





Tonight, it will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Jacket weather is here!

Friday will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy as the eastern edge of clouds from Ian move west across the state. It will be breezy and mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Ian will move well inland across the Carolinas on Saturday and continue to weaken to a remnant low. This will send some clouds across Alabama on Saturday with just a slight chance for a shower over far Eastern Alabama, mainly along the AL/GA border. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Ian moves farther to the northeast on Sunday, but we will have wrap around clouds across Alabama making it partly to mostly cloudy. It will be mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Events: Ian will be far enough away from Alabama that we are not expecting any impacts to the state. This means the weather will be good for all of the local football games (high school and college) and the Talladega races. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday. It will be breezy with temperatures in the 70s for the events.

Next Week Outlook: Ian will be long gone, and an area of high pressure will sit north of Alabama over the Ohio Valley. The dry weather pattern will continue across the state. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Monday through Friday. It will be dry with low humidity and daily high temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression 11 is over the Central Atlantic. The thunderstorms are displaced from the center of circulation due to wind shear. Conditions are not favorable for development, and TD 11 should dissipate soon as it moves to the NW.