Tonight, rain will return ahead of another wave/disturbance, but most of it will be light. Watch out for some patchy fog. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s. At this time, all of the precipitation should be liquid.

The wave/disturbance will move through on Thursday, and it will bring us a cold front with an area of low pressure over South Alabama. We will have heavy rain and a few thunderstorms with this system.

Rain totals will be around 1-2″+. When you combine that amount with the already saturated grounds we could have possible flooding concerns Thursday night into Friday. WPC has a Slight Risk (Level 2/4) for flash flooding. It will be chilly with highs around 50°, so no severe weather is expected. The heavy rain will gradually taper off on Thursday night with lows in the 30s. At this time, all of the precipitation will be liquid. However, there could be a few icy spots across North Alabama if the roads and bridges are still wet.

The cold front will move through on Friday morning with the rain coming to an end. Then we will become mostly sunny, dry and breezy by mid-morning. Expect colder high temperatures in the upper 40s. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: We will FINALLY be able to dry out this weekend. Saturday will be sunny, beautiful and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday will also be dry, but we start the day with plenty of clouds as a dry cold front moves across the state. Then we will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s.