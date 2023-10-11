The coastal low will continue to bring scattered showers across Central Alabama this evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight, the showers will continue with plenty of clouds. It will not be as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

The coastal low will move east of the Alabama Coast and into northern Florida on Thursday. We will have an overcast sky with a few sprinkles or drizzle throughout the day. High temperatures will struggle to get to 70°.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. Ahead of it, we will be mostly cloudy and warmer with a few showers possible. However, many of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through on Saturday morning, and this will put an end to any rain. However, we will not see the chilly air yet. We will start the day with clouds, but it will become sunny and breezy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

This weather will be great for viewing the Annular Solar Eclipse. It starts around 10 AM, the peak will be at 12:08 PM CT and it will end around 2 PM. Make sure you have special eclipse glasses to look at the sun. DO NOT look at the sun with regular sunglasses or with the naked eye.

A reinforcing trough/cold front will move through on Sunday. This will bring us the chilly air along with breezy conditions. We will be sunny with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s.