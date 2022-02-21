A NOAA Weather Radio is a fantastic tool to keep yourself informed when severe weather is on the way. The best time to make sure your weather radio is working and ready to go is before severe weather strikes. Here’s what you need to do to make sure your weather radio is in proper working condition.

Pre-Storm Prep

Before storms arrive, you need to make sure your weather radio is working properly. Test the alarm, and make sure if there’s a switch on the side of the radio, that it’s in the “ON” position. It’s also a good idea to check to make sure the radio is plugged into the wall, and that you’ve got fresh batteries in the radio in case the power goes out. You should always change the batteries in your weather radio twice a year regardless of stormy weather.

Programming

If you have a new weather radio, or are noticing you aren’t receiving the proper alerts, you need to program your weather radio. For those with newer radios, this video will walk you through the process.

Most weather radios you buy at the store can go off for any alerts, or just the alerts you want them to go off for. To set those alerts, follow the directions in this video.

If the weather radio in these videos isn’t the one you have, that’s ok. Just make sure to set your radio to the proper frequency and counties. For newer radios, you simply have to select the county name from a list, but older radios that have S.A.M.E. technology (the technology to only go off for the counties you select) may require a code. Here’s a list of the code and transmitter frequency for each county in the state if you need to program these manually.

County SAME # NWR Transmitter Call Sign Frequency Autauga 001001 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Autauga 001001 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Autauga 001001 Selma WNG635 162.450 Baldwin 001003 Jackson WWF55 162.500 Baldwin 001003 Mobile KEC61 162.550 Baldwin 001003 Pensacola KEC86 162.400 Barbour 001005 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Bibb 001007 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 Bibb 001007 Selma WNG635 162.450 Bibb 001007 Tuscaloosa KIH60 162.400 Blount 001009 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 Blount 001009 Oneonta WNG606 162.425 Bullock 001011 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Bullock 001011 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Butler 001013 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Butler 001013 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Butler 001013 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Butler 001013 Selma WNG635 162.450 Calhoun 001015 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Chambers 001017 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Chambers 001017 Auburn WWF54 162.525 Chambers 001017 La Grange KXI76 162.450 Cherokee 001019 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Cherokee 001019 Henagar WWF44 162.500 Cherokee 001019 Summerville WXJ72 162.450 Chilton 001021 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 Chilton 001021 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Chilton 001021 Selma WNG635 162.450 Choctaw 001023 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Choctaw 001023 Meridian KIH49 162.550 Clarke 001025 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Clarke 001025 Jackson WWF55 162.500 Clay 001027 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Cleburne 001029 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Coffee 001031 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Coffee 001031 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Coffee 001031 Westville WWH20 162.450 Colbert 001033 Florence KIH57 162.475 Conecuh 001035 Brewton WNG646 162.475 Conecuh 001035 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Conecuh 001035 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Coosa 001037 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Coosa 001037 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 Coosa 001037 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Covington 001039 Brewton WNG646 162.475 Covington 001039 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Crenshaw 001041 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Crenshaw 001041 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Crenshaw 001041 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Crenshaw 001041 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Cullman 001043 Arab WNG642 162.525 Cullman 001043 Cullman WWF66 162.450 Cullman 001043 Huntsville KIH20 162.400 Cullman 001043 Oneonta WNG606 162.425 Dale 001045 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Dallas 001047 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Dallas 001047 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Dallas 001047 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Dallas 001047 Selma WNG635 162.450 DeKalb 001049 Arab WNG642 162.525 DeKalb 001049 Henagar WWF44 162.500 Elmore 001051 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Escambia 001053 Brewton WNG646 162.475 Escambia 001053 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Escambia 001053 Pensacola KEC86 162.400 Etowah 001055 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Etowah 001055 Oneonta WNG606 162.425 Fayette 001057 Tuscaloosa KIH60 162.400 Fayette 001057 Winfield WWF53 162.525 Franklin 001059 Florence KIH57 162.475 Geneva 001061 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Geneva 001061 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Geneva 001061 Westville WWH20 162.450 Greene 001063 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Greene 001063 Tuscaloosa KIH60 162.400 Hale 001065 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Hale 001065 Tuscaloosa KIH60 162.400 Henry 001067 Blakely KZZ70 162.525 Henry 001067 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Houston 001069 Blakely KZZ70 162.525 Houston 001069 Sneads WNG633 162.425 Houston 001069 Westville WWH20 162.450 Jackson 001071 Arab WNG642 162.525 Jackson 001071 Henagar WWF44 162.500 Jackson 001071 Huntsville KIH20 162.400 Jackson 001071 Winchester WNG554 162.525 Jefferson 001073 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Jefferson 001073 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 Jefferson 001073 Oneonta WNG606 162.425 Jefferson 001073 Tuscaloosa KIH60 162.400 Lamar 001075 Aberdeen KUT404 162.450 Lamar 001075 Winfield WWF53 162.525 Lauderdale 001077 Clifton WZ2506 162.500 Lauderdale 001077 Florence KIH57 162.475 Lawrence 001079 Florence KIH57 162.475 Lawrence 001079 Huntsville KIH20 162.400 Lee 001081 Auburn WWF54 162.525 Lee 001081 Columbus WXM32 162.400 Limestone 001083 Huntsville KIH20 162.400 Limestone 001083 Winchester WNG554 162.525 Lowndes 001085 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Lowndes 001085 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Lowndes 001085 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Lowndes 001085 Selma WNG635 162.450 Macon 001087 Auburn WWF54 162.525 Macon 001087 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Madison 001089 Arab WNG642 162.525 Madison 001089 Huntsville KIH20 162.400 Madison 001089 Winchester WNG554 162.525 Marengo 001091 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Marion 001093 Winfield WWF53 162.525 Marshall 001095 Arab WNG642 162.525 Marshall 001095 Henagar WWF44 162.500 Marshall 001095 Huntsville KIH20 162.400 Mobile 001097 Leakesville WNG640 162.425 Mobile 001097 Mobile KEC61 162.550 Monroe 001099 Brewton WNG646 162.475 Monroe 001099 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Monroe 001099 Jackson WWF55 162.500 Montgomery 001101 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Montgomery 001101 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Montgomery 001101 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Morgan 001103 Huntsville KIH20 162.400 Perry 001105 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Perry 001105 Selma WNG635 162.450 Pickens 001107 Tuscaloosa KIH60 162.400 Pickens 001107 Winfield WWF53 162.525 Pike 001109 Dozier KIH59 162.550 Pike 001109 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Pike 001109 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Randolph 001111 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Randolph 001111 La Grange KXI76 162.450 Russell 001113 Columbus WXM32 162.400 Russell 001113 Louisville KIH56 162.475 Shelby 001117 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Shelby 001117 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 St. Clair 001115 Anniston KIH58 162.475 St. Clair 001115 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 St. Clair 001115 Oneonta WNG606 162.425 Sumter 001119 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Sumter 001119 Meridian KIH49 162.550 Talladega 001121 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Tallapoosa 001123 Anniston KIH58 162.475 Tallapoosa 001123 Auburn WWF54 162.525 Tallapoosa 001123 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Tuscaloosa 001125 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 Tuscaloosa 001125 Tuscaloosa KIH60 162.400 Walker 001127 Birmingham KIH54 162.550 Walker 001127 Oneonta WNG606 162.425 Walker 001127 Winfield WWF53 162.525 Washington 001129 Jackson WWF55 162.500 Washington 001129 Leakesville WNG640 162.425 Wilcox 001131 Demopolis WXL72 162.475 Wilcox 001131 Greenville WNG607 162.425 Wilcox 001131 Montgomery KIH55 162.400 Wilcox 001131 Selma WNG635 162.450 Winston 001133 Winfield WWF53 162.525

Remember, no source of weather information has a 100% track record. The key is to have multiple ways to receive warnings so that if one fails, the others are there to keep you informed. CBS 42 on air and the CBS 42 News App are other great ways to stay informed when severe weather strikes. You can download the CBS 42 News App for iOS or Android.