A NOAA Weather Radio is a fantastic tool to keep yourself informed when severe weather is on the way. The best time to make sure your weather radio is working and ready to go is before severe weather strikes. Here’s what you need to do to make sure your weather radio is in proper working condition.
Pre-Storm Prep
Before storms arrive, you need to make sure your weather radio is working properly. Test the alarm, and make sure if there’s a switch on the side of the radio, that it’s in the “ON” position. It’s also a good idea to check to make sure the radio is plugged into the wall, and that you’ve got fresh batteries in the radio in case the power goes out. You should always change the batteries in your weather radio twice a year regardless of stormy weather.
Programming
If you have a new weather radio, or are noticing you aren’t receiving the proper alerts, you need to program your weather radio. For those with newer radios, this video will walk you through the process.
Most weather radios you buy at the store can go off for any alerts, or just the alerts you want them to go off for. To set those alerts, follow the directions in this video.
If the weather radio in these videos isn’t the one you have, that’s ok. Just make sure to set your radio to the proper frequency and counties. For newer radios, you simply have to select the county name from a list, but older radios that have S.A.M.E. technology (the technology to only go off for the counties you select) may require a code. Here’s a list of the code and transmitter frequency for each county in the state if you need to program these manually.
|County
|SAME #
|NWR Transmitter
|Call Sign
|Frequency
|Autauga
|001001
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Autauga
|001001
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Autauga
|001001
|Selma
|WNG635
|162.450
|Baldwin
|001003
|Jackson
|WWF55
|162.500
|Baldwin
|001003
|Mobile
|KEC61
|162.550
|Baldwin
|001003
|Pensacola
|KEC86
|162.400
|Barbour
|001005
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Bibb
|001007
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|Bibb
|001007
|Selma
|WNG635
|162.450
|Bibb
|001007
|Tuscaloosa
|KIH60
|162.400
|Blount
|001009
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|Blount
|001009
|Oneonta
|WNG606
|162.425
|Bullock
|001011
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Bullock
|001011
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Butler
|001013
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Butler
|001013
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Butler
|001013
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Butler
|001013
|Selma
|WNG635
|162.450
|Calhoun
|001015
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Chambers
|001017
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Chambers
|001017
|Auburn
|WWF54
|162.525
|Chambers
|001017
|La Grange
|KXI76
|162.450
|Cherokee
|001019
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Cherokee
|001019
|Henagar
|WWF44
|162.500
|Cherokee
|001019
|Summerville
|WXJ72
|162.450
|Chilton
|001021
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|Chilton
|001021
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Chilton
|001021
|Selma
|WNG635
|162.450
|Choctaw
|001023
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Choctaw
|001023
|Meridian
|KIH49
|162.550
|Clarke
|001025
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Clarke
|001025
|Jackson
|WWF55
|162.500
|Clay
|001027
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Cleburne
|001029
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Coffee
|001031
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Coffee
|001031
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Coffee
|001031
|Westville
|WWH20
|162.450
|Colbert
|001033
|Florence
|KIH57
|162.475
|Conecuh
|001035
|Brewton
|WNG646
|162.475
|Conecuh
|001035
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Conecuh
|001035
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Coosa
|001037
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Coosa
|001037
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|Coosa
|001037
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Covington
|001039
|Brewton
|WNG646
|162.475
|Covington
|001039
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Crenshaw
|001041
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Crenshaw
|001041
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Crenshaw
|001041
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Crenshaw
|001041
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Cullman
|001043
|Arab
|WNG642
|162.525
|Cullman
|001043
|Cullman
|WWF66
|162.450
|Cullman
|001043
|Huntsville
|KIH20
|162.400
|Cullman
|001043
|Oneonta
|WNG606
|162.425
|Dale
|001045
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Dallas
|001047
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Dallas
|001047
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Dallas
|001047
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Dallas
|001047
|Selma
|WNG635
|162.450
|DeKalb
|001049
|Arab
|WNG642
|162.525
|DeKalb
|001049
|Henagar
|WWF44
|162.500
|Elmore
|001051
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Escambia
|001053
|Brewton
|WNG646
|162.475
|Escambia
|001053
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Escambia
|001053
|Pensacola
|KEC86
|162.400
|Etowah
|001055
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Etowah
|001055
|Oneonta
|WNG606
|162.425
|Fayette
|001057
|Tuscaloosa
|KIH60
|162.400
|Fayette
|001057
|Winfield
|WWF53
|162.525
|Franklin
|001059
|Florence
|KIH57
|162.475
|Geneva
|001061
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Geneva
|001061
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Geneva
|001061
|Westville
|WWH20
|162.450
|Greene
|001063
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Greene
|001063
|Tuscaloosa
|KIH60
|162.400
|Hale
|001065
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Hale
|001065
|Tuscaloosa
|KIH60
|162.400
|Henry
|001067
|Blakely
|KZZ70
|162.525
|Henry
|001067
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Houston
|001069
|Blakely
|KZZ70
|162.525
|Houston
|001069
|Sneads
|WNG633
|162.425
|Houston
|001069
|Westville
|WWH20
|162.450
|Jackson
|001071
|Arab
|WNG642
|162.525
|Jackson
|001071
|Henagar
|WWF44
|162.500
|Jackson
|001071
|Huntsville
|KIH20
|162.400
|Jackson
|001071
|Winchester
|WNG554
|162.525
|Jefferson
|001073
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Jefferson
|001073
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|Jefferson
|001073
|Oneonta
|WNG606
|162.425
|Jefferson
|001073
|Tuscaloosa
|KIH60
|162.400
|Lamar
|001075
|Aberdeen
|KUT404
|162.450
|Lamar
|001075
|Winfield
|WWF53
|162.525
|Lauderdale
|001077
|Clifton
|WZ2506
|162.500
|Lauderdale
|001077
|Florence
|KIH57
|162.475
|Lawrence
|001079
|Florence
|KIH57
|162.475
|Lawrence
|001079
|Huntsville
|KIH20
|162.400
|Lee
|001081
|Auburn
|WWF54
|162.525
|Lee
|001081
|Columbus
|WXM32
|162.400
|Limestone
|001083
|Huntsville
|KIH20
|162.400
|Limestone
|001083
|Winchester
|WNG554
|162.525
|Lowndes
|001085
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Lowndes
|001085
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Lowndes
|001085
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Lowndes
|001085
|Selma
|WNG635
|162.450
|Macon
|001087
|Auburn
|WWF54
|162.525
|Macon
|001087
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Madison
|001089
|Arab
|WNG642
|162.525
|Madison
|001089
|Huntsville
|KIH20
|162.400
|Madison
|001089
|Winchester
|WNG554
|162.525
|Marengo
|001091
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Marion
|001093
|Winfield
|WWF53
|162.525
|Marshall
|001095
|Arab
|WNG642
|162.525
|Marshall
|001095
|Henagar
|WWF44
|162.500
|Marshall
|001095
|Huntsville
|KIH20
|162.400
|Mobile
|001097
|Leakesville
|WNG640
|162.425
|Mobile
|001097
|Mobile
|KEC61
|162.550
|Monroe
|001099
|Brewton
|WNG646
|162.475
|Monroe
|001099
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Monroe
|001099
|Jackson
|WWF55
|162.500
|Montgomery
|001101
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Montgomery
|001101
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Montgomery
|001101
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Morgan
|001103
|Huntsville
|KIH20
|162.400
|Perry
|001105
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Perry
|001105
|Selma
|WNG635
|162.450
|Pickens
|001107
|Tuscaloosa
|KIH60
|162.400
|Pickens
|001107
|Winfield
|WWF53
|162.525
|Pike
|001109
|Dozier
|KIH59
|162.550
|Pike
|001109
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Pike
|001109
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Randolph
|001111
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Randolph
|001111
|La Grange
|KXI76
|162.450
|Russell
|001113
|Columbus
|WXM32
|162.400
|Russell
|001113
|Louisville
|KIH56
|162.475
|Shelby
|001117
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Shelby
|001117
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|St. Clair
|001115
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|St. Clair
|001115
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|St. Clair
|001115
|Oneonta
|WNG606
|162.425
|Sumter
|001119
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Sumter
|001119
|Meridian
|KIH49
|162.550
|Talladega
|001121
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Tallapoosa
|001123
|Anniston
|KIH58
|162.475
|Tallapoosa
|001123
|Auburn
|WWF54
|162.525
|Tallapoosa
|001123
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Tuscaloosa
|001125
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|Tuscaloosa
|001125
|Tuscaloosa
|KIH60
|162.400
|Walker
|001127
|Birmingham
|KIH54
|162.550
|Walker
|001127
|Oneonta
|WNG606
|162.425
|Walker
|001127
|Winfield
|WWF53
|162.525
|Washington
|001129
|Jackson
|WWF55
|162.500
|Washington
|001129
|Leakesville
|WNG640
|162.425
|Wilcox
|001131
|Demopolis
|WXL72
|162.475
|Wilcox
|001131
|Greenville
|WNG607
|162.425
|Wilcox
|001131
|Montgomery
|KIH55
|162.400
|Wilcox
|001131
|Selma
|WNG635
|162.450
|Winston
|001133
|Winfield
|WWF53
|162.525
Remember, no source of weather information has a 100% track record. The key is to have multiple ways to receive warnings so that if one fails, the others are there to keep you informed. CBS 42 on air and the CBS 42 News App are other great ways to stay informed when severe weather strikes. You can download the CBS 42 News App for iOS or Android.
Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:
