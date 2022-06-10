TONIGHT & TOMORROW: It will be a comfortable night with lows in the mid 60s. Clouds will thin out a bit overnight and rain dissipates quickly after sunset. Any rain this evening will be south of I-20. Tomorrow, temperatures climb back into the upper 80s and winds will start their shift out of the south with will make things feel slightly more sticky.







HEAT DOME: Starting Sunday temperatures return to the 90s and next week the heat index values will get into the low 100s. It will be dangerously hot. Take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water throughout the day. Avoid strenuous outside activities during the heat of the day, between noon and 4pm.