Geminid meteor shower streaks across the sky late-tonight: How to watch in Central Alabama

(WIAT) — The Geminid Meteor shower will peak tonight into early Tuesday morning.

This is expected to be a great show, but the bright Moon may limit some of the viewing. Facing north will help see a few more meteors until the waxing gibbous Moon sets around 2:34 AM in Birmingham. Your best viewing will be in the hours before sunrise, but some meteors may be visible as early as 10 PM.

It will be a clear night, so the peak will have over 60 meteors per hour, and you could see 3 to 5 per minute at times.

To viewing this meteor shower, find a dark area away from light pollution, and give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness.

The meteor shower gets its name as they move across the constellation Gemini, but you can can look any part of the sky to see them.

The meteors orginiate from Asteroid 3200 Phaethon, one of the few asteroids to produce a meteor shower.

Get outside late-tonight to enjoy this celestial event, but make sure you bundle up.