GALLERY: Snow across Central Alabama Weather by: Nicole Cook Posted: Jan 16, 2022 / 02:57 PM CST / Updated: Jan 16, 2022 / 02:57 PM CST Close You have been added to CBS 42 Daily News Newsletter Subscribe Now CBS 42 Daily News Sign Up BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Many parts of Central Alabama saw a light dusting of snow Sunday. Snow in Rockford (Courtesy: Kimberly Crowe) Light dusting of snow in Clanton (Courtesy: Amy Jolley) Check out the snow in the Ray community in eastern Coosa County along Highway 22. Looks like a nice coating! Photos by Sharon Suggs Blair. #alwx @CBS_42 @NWSBirmingham pic.twitter.com/VDSdrVqCid— Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 16, 2022 Marion, AL @CBS_42 @NWSBirmingham #alwx #snow 📷 Joy Adams via Facebook pic.twitter.com/epXdCmPW0d— Ashley Gann (@gannweather) January 16, 2022 Faunsdale, AL Marengo co. @CBS_42 @NWSBirmingham @Dave_Nussbaum @Puckettwx @MichaelHaynes 📷 Terri Sims via Facebook pic.twitter.com/mHuaJiLmWv— Ashley Gann (@gannweather) January 16, 2022 Clanton, AL @CBS_42 @NWSBirmingham @Dave_Nussbaum @Puckettwx @MichaelHaynes 📷 Amy Jolley via Facebook pic.twitter.com/rH6CEr1HUP— Ashley Gann (@gannweather) January 16, 2022 Light dusting in Eclectic, AL. #alwx #snow 📷 Jacob Ford pic.twitter.com/7VuuLkSzrW— Ashley Gann (@gannweather) January 16, 2022 Close You have been added to CBS 42 Daily Weather Newsletter Subscribe Now CBS 42 Daily Weather Sign Up