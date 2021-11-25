Front leaves us with a frosty start for Black Friday

The rain is moving to the east, while the sky is clearing to the west. Rainfall will be light with amounts less than a quarter of an inch in most spots for the rest of the evening.



Friday morning will be cold, as lows will be in the low 30s.

Friday afternoon will trend cooler and breezy with temperatures holding in the upper 40s. A few spots may be lucky enough to hit 50, but don’t go banking on it.



However, I can guarantee a near flawless forecast for Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Sunshine abounds across the state as highs will reach 60. Game time temps will be in the upper 50s, with the mercury falling into the upper 40s by 4th quarter.