The cold front will move through by midday today, but this front will be mostly dry. It will be mostly cloudy with just a sprinkle or two through midday, and then we will become partly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. It will turn colder again with high temperatures in the mid 40s around 1 PM, and then they will fall the rest of the afternoon into the 30s.





A few snow flurries are possible this evening for areas east and northeast of I-65. Little to no accumulation is expected. It will be breezy with winds of 15-20 mph, so that will blow any flurries around and prevent accumulation.





Tonight, we will become frigid as an arctic air mass moves all the way to Alabama. It will be clear and breezy with the snow flurries ending. Lows will be in the teens to lower 20s. The wind chill will be around 5° to 15°. Don’t forget to protect the 4 P’s – Pets, People, Plants and Pipes. Please find ways to stay warm!







Weekend Forecast: We will have a crazy temperature swing this weekend. It will start out very cold on Saturday as an area of high pressure builds across the southeast U.S. After the frigid morning we will be sunny, but high temperatures will only get to the upper 30s to lower 40s in the afternoon. Sheesh! Saturday night will be clear and still cold with lows in the lower to mid 20s.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday. This will bring back the southerly winds along with more sunshine. This will warm us back up into the lower to mid 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The warming trend will continue for most of next week. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs around 60°. Rain returns late on Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Expect plenty of rain Wednesday and Thursday with highs still in the 60s. A cold front will move through on Friday and the rain will come to an end. It will turn colder with highs only in the 40s.

