Frigid temperatures return today, but it warms up this weekend

It is a partly cloudy, breezy, and frigid morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s. The winds will make it feel like 5-15° at times. Make sure you bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build over us today. We will become sunny, and the winds will slowly die down, but it will be MUCH Colder! High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.





Tonight, will be clear and cold. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Protect your pets and keep them inside!

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Saturday, so this will bring back light southerly winds. We will become partly cloudy and a little warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

A cold front will move through on Sunday with the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be warmer ahead of the front with high temperatures in the lower 60s.





National Championship Forecast – Indianapolis: It will be mostly sunny and very cold in Indy for the game on Monday evening. High temperatures Monday afternoon will only be in the 20s. Kickoff temperatures Monday evening will be in the teens. Bring your warm Alabama gear if you are headed to the game!!

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and cold. High temperatures will only be in the 40s. The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring back the southerly winds and we will start to warm back up. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. An upper-level wave/disturbance will move through on Friday. This will bring us scattered showers with temperatures staying in the 50s.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes