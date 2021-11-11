Friday will be Pleasant, but the Weekend Turns Sharply Colder.

The rain has come to an end, the cold front has passed and the air is starting to dry out and cool down. Tonight, temperatures will return to more seasonable values in the mid 40s. With dew points staying in the 40s, fog will be widespread overnight and into the morning.



A ridge of high pressure becomes the dominating weather feature over the next several days. That means sinking air, void of rain, but it also means colder nights and cooler days ahead. Temperatures to our west have already dropped nearly 20 degrees. We can expect the same here in Alabama.





Friday temperatures will start in the 40s, and with maximum sunshine, highs will climb into the 60s.



Some of the coldest air of the season is set to arrive this weekend. A taste of Old Man winter starts the weekend with temps Saturday morning in the 30s. A cool Saturday afternoon and pretty much at the freezing mark across central Alabama com Sunday morning. Grab the coats!









Football Forecasts for Auburn and Alabama:







After a cool weekend, that cool trend carries right into the start of next week. the sunshine train rolls on as well. A gradual warm up happens towards the end of the week. We will still have cool mornings by mid week, but not as frigid as the weekend.

