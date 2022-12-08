Tonight: It will be a dry and mild evening. A Warm front has lifted north and carried the rain with it. Clouds will start increasing overnight ahead of a cold front. Morning temps will be warm, for December standards, at 60 degrees.

Friday: A cold front arrives and that will bring some rain as early as sunrise tomorrow morning. Rain showers will be aligned with a cold front moving in. This front won’t have a substantial impact on temperatures, but it will usher in some drier air for the start of our weekend. Highs Friday will be in the mid 70s and occur near lunchtime. After the front slides through, temps will cool slightly behind the rain.

The Weekend: Of the two days this weekend, Saturday will be our drier of the two days. Morning temps Saturday will be in the 50s, while highs will remain in the 60s. Late Saturday night into Sunday there will be another chance of rain. It won’t be a wash out kid of rain, but just enough to be a little inconvenient on your way to church or heading out for some shopping.

Next Week: Our next big weather maker is happening next week as a line of showers and storms is set to arrive Wednesday and continue into Thursday. We could have some heavy rain and strong winds. This will be a potent system capable of producing widespread severe weather just to our west in the Mississippi Valley. It will be a developing system for us to keep an eye on.