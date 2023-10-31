Wednesday will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s elsewhere.

Wednesday night will be clear and cold again, but not as windy. Lows will be in the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Another Freeze is expected and we could have frost this time since the winds will be calmer. Protect your plants and pets!

An area of high pressure will move across Alabama on Thursday into Friday. This will shift the winds from the north to the east, and we will slowly start to warm back up. Thursday and Friday will be sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will be northeast of Alabama this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with warmer air as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s each day.

*Don’t forget to turn the clocks BACK 1-Hour before you go to bed Saturday night as we go to Standard Time.