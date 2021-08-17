Fred will move away from Alabama today. Rain and thunderstorms stay in the forecast through Friday

Fred will move across northern Georgia today. We will start the day with some moderate rain across far eastern Alabama, but it will come to an end by midday as the remnants of Fred move into Tennessee. The rest of central Alabama will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. It will be a warm and humid day with high temperatures in the mid 80s, but areas of western Alabama could get into the upper 80s if you see more sunshine.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The remnants of Fred will be well northeast of Alabama on Wednesday. There will be a mid-level trough of low pressure that will be NW of Alabama. This will tap into the leftover tropical moisture from Fred and set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. They will start in the afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. High temperatures will heat up to around 90° before the thunderstorms pop up.





The trough will move over us on Thursday and Friday. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms each day. Some heavy rain can be expected since we will remain very humid from Fred. Rain totals could be around 1-2″+. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Deep South from the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Saturday will still have some scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures back around 90°. The area of high pressure will be over us on Sunday, and this will keep us mostly dry. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be partly cloudy. It will be hot and still humid with high temperatures in the lower 90s, and the heat index in the lower 100s.

Tracking the Tropics: Fred is now a Tropical Depression as it moves farther inland across far eastern Alabama and western Georgia. It will continue to spread some moderate to heavy rain across these areas through midday. Fred will move NNE today and into Tennessee. The rain will come to an end across Alabama this afternoon, but we will stay humid.

Tropical Storm Grace remains disorganized as it sits just to the SW of Haiti in the Caribbean. It is moving toward the west and will move along the southern edge of a mid-level ridge of high pressure that is over the western Atlantic. This track would put Grace moving south of Cuba toward the Yucatan Peninsula. It will cross the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday and enter the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday where it is expected to strengthen into a stronger tropical storm – possibly a weak Cat. 1 Hurricane. Landfall is forecast to be over northern Mexico this weekend.

Tropical Storm Henri is now expected to remain over warm water, but will only battle some light wind shear as it sits near Bermuda in the Atlantic. It is expected to get stronger in the next 24 hours. After that time, Henri will be battling stronger wind shear. This will prevent further strengthening as it tracks clockwise well south of Bermuda. It will stay in the Atlantic and away from the U.S.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

