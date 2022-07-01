It is another mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

A weak upper-level disturbance will remain over us today along with a very tropical air mass. This will bring us another day with more scattered showers and storms. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so watch out for possible flash flooding concerns. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.







Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

4th of July Weekend Outlook: Saturday through Monday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a daily chance for scattered showers and storms as a weak ridge of high pressure moves over the Southeast U.S. Coast, and the remnants of Invest 95L move over Alabama. Some downpours will be possible. It will not rain all day, and any rain will end by 8:00 PM. This will be good for all the firework shows all weekend. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Have a fun and safe weekend!







Next Week Outlook: We will have a hot and humid week with a daily chance for pop-up scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be back around 100-105° each day.

Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is in the SW Caribbean and has a high chance of becoming a tropical system very soon. Winds are 40 mph and continues to slow down as it moves to the west. This slower motion will allow it to organize and become Tropical Storm Bonnie. It is forecast to remain a tropical storm through landfall over Nicaragua/Costa Rica today. It will spread heavy rain across those countries with flash flooding and mudslides. It is expected to maintain its circulation across Central America and emerge in the Pacific Ocean on Saturday. Then it will strengthen and forecast to become a hurricane next week south of Mexico. Since it will maintain its circulation from the Atlantic Basin into the Pacific Basin it will keep its name. Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to investigate this system later today.

Lastly, there is another tropical wave over the Central Atlantic. It is poorly organized, and conditions are not favorable for development due to strong wind shear. It is moving to the WNW across the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.