Tonight: The flash flooding threat has ended, but roads are still wet out there and light rain continues across parts of Alabama. Be careful if you’re out driving tonight. We dry out and become partly cloudy. It will be chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday: St. Patrick’s Day will be very pleasant! It will be partly cloudy, dry, and warmer with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. This is perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Friday: Unfortunately, the dry weather does not last long. A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. This will tap into the warm air, and it will become more humid ahead of the front. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning and continuing into the afternoon.







We’ve issued a Weather Aware for Friday starting in the morning and going through the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. The best chance for severe weather will mainly be over southern Alabama, but one or two could make it into the viewing area. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across Northern Alabama. The main threats are strong winds and hail, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Additional rainfall of 1-3″ is possible, so some additional flooding can’t be ruled out either.





Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama on Saturday. It will become mostly sunny, dry, and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Sunday, and we will become sunny. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s.

