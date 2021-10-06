Flash Flooding Threat Continues Today Across Central Alabama

It is a mostly cloudy, and mild morning across central Alabama with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible, so watch out for possible flooding issues. There is also some patchy dense fog. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 60s.

The upper-level low we’ve been watching the last few days will move to the north across Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. The cold front remains stalled to our west and an area of low pressure remains along the front. All of these systems will lead to another gloomy day with a threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms across central Alabama.







More flash flooding is likely across central Alabama starting now and lasting into tonight. We could pick up an additional 1-3″+ today across central Alabama. The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1 AM on Thursday. A few thunderstorms could also become strong to possibly severe. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather today. The storms could produce strong winds, hail and possibly a tornado or two. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.







Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. Lows will be in the 60s.

The upper-level low will finally move to the north on Thursday and what is left of the cold front will move across Alabama. This will reduce the chance of rain to only scattered showers. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

We will finally start to dry out on Friday. It will be a warm and slightly less humid day with a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower is possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday and Sunday are going to be very nice as an area of high pressure builds over Alabama. We will be mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Lows will be in the lower 60s. Get outside and enjoy this drier weather.

Tracking the Tropics: A trough of low pressure is centered about 100 miles NE of the NW Bahamas. There are disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with this disturbance. Upper-level winds are not favorable for development as the system moves to the NW over the next few days. There is a chance the wind shear lessens this weekend, but the system will merge with a cold front near the SE U.S. Coast. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

