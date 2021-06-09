Flash flooding happening now across North MS, Eastern AR.

Continuous waves of thunderstorms have formed over the past 48 hours over much of North Mississippi & Eastern Arkansas, leading to widespread flash flooding across the region. This is happening mostly because of a stalled upper-level low over the lower Mississippi Valley, combined with strong Southerly winds funneling in deep low-level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

As a result, torrential rainfall has formed over the same areas for extended period of time. Here’s the radar loop of the last 24 hours below:

24-hour radar loop, from 12:45 pm Tuesday to 12:45 pm Wednesday.

Check out some of the video shared by WREG, our sister station in Memphis, of the ongoing flash flooding in Oxford, MS…

More from the Oxford, MS Police Department…

The rainfall totals from this event have been extremely impressive since Monday. Across the board, many places in North Mississippi (including Oxford, home of the University of Mississippi) have seen 6 to 10″ of rainfall in just 48 hours. Other spots farther West in Arkansas have picked up over 1 foot of rain since Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 pm as far East as Alabama. More waves of thunderstorms are in the forecast over the next 2 days.

The most important thing to remember during a flash flood is to STAY OFF THE ROADS. It only takes about 1 foot of standing water for a small vehicle to be swept away during a flood. If you ever encounter standing water while driving, remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

