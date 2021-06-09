Central AL Forecast: Flash Flood Watch until 10 PM tonight for parts of Central Alabama

Wednesday will have more of the same weather as the remnants cut-off low dissipates over the Great Lakes. This is leaving a trough of low pressure across the Midwest and Southeast U.S. Expect another upper-level wave to move across Alabama with scattered storms and heavy rain at times throughout the day, but the better chance for some stronger storms will be late this afternoon and through the evening. It will stay warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s.









Flash flooding will still be an issue, so keep an eye on streams, creeks and ditches. There is a Level 2/4 Slight Risk for excessive rainfall (flash flooding) today across much of central Alabama. There is even a radar 4/4 High Risk across northwestern Mississippi. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 10 PM for parts of central Alabama.





Another area of thunderstorms will be moving across northwest and north Alabama tonight. Some of the rain could make it south to Birmingham. Otherwise, we will be warm and humid with lows in the 70s.

The trough of low pressure will sit over the eastern U.S. Thursday and Friday. We will still have some weak upper-level waves moving across the Southeast U.S., so expect more scattered storms to pop-up with the heating of the day – especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain will still be a problem with some possible flash flooding. It will remain warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s.









Weekend Outlook: The trough will finally move off the U.S. East Coast this weekend. Now the winds aloft will come out of the northwest as an area of high pressure sits over the southern Plains States of Texas to New Mexico. We will have to watch for storms to develop across the Plains States and dive southeast toward Alabama. If they do develop we will not know until the day before, so we will watch for that trend. These storms could be strong to possibly severe IF they make the trek here. Right now, I’m going with a partly cloudy Saturday with scattered storms popping up in the afternoon with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Sunday will be a drier day as a weak back-door cold front moves across Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, hot and still humid with only a slight chance for a shower or storm. High temperatures will be around 90°.

Tropical Update: An trough of low pressure is forecast to develop in the south-central Caribbean in the next few days. Some slow development of this low is possible as it moves slowly to the northwest into Central America over the weekend. NHC is giving it a low chance to develop at 10%.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

It looks like the tropics are starting to wake up over the next 5-14 days. Right now, there is not a threat to the Gulf, but we could see some development over the next week or two. Some of the forecast models are hinting at some development through the middle of June.

It’s pretty common this time of year to get lows that form near Central American and move north into the Gulf. These come from the Central American Gyre. It is a large area of low pressure that sets up over Central America, and happens early in the hurricane season. Occasionally a piece of this gyre will break off and develop into a tropical system. This happened with Cristobal (2020) and Alberto (2018).

Remember, if it is more than 5-7 days out there is too much uncertainty to talk specifics. I will just watch it for the next 7-10 days.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!