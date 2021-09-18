Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7 pm Sunday | Central AL Forecast

Please do not do this. Floodwaters can often have fecal bacteria, sharp objects, and garbage in them that isn't easily visible.



Be smart. https://t.co/vmefOU93Mo — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) September 18, 2021

Flash Flood WATCH in effect until 7 pm Sunday…



More waves of heavy rain over the weekend may cause more flash flooding in our area, as we've seen earlier today near Birmingham as well as right now near Tuscaloosa. Stay weather aware this weekend #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/5aTqeHvnny — Griffin Hardy (@GriffinHardyWX) September 18, 2021

Next Week Outlook: The wet weather pattern continues Monday and Tuesday with more rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. A cold front will move toward us on Wednesday, and this will set off scattered thunderstorms. The front will move through by Thursday morning, and it will finally clear out the rain. We will become mostly sunny, less humid and cooler. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s. Lows on Thursday night will be in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny, less humid, and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Odette has officially formed about 350 miles East of Virginia Beach, becoming the 15th named tropical storm in the Atlantic of 2021. More details in the link below:

Gameday Forecasts: Plan on needing your rain gear if you’re heading out in Gainesville to watch the Tide take on the Gators tomorrow afternoon! High chance of scattered showers & thunderstorms in the area with temperatures in the 80s.

Different story for folks heading to Happy Valley to watch Auburn take on Penn State tomorrow night — looking at dry conditions at kickoff at 6:30 pm CT with temperatures in the 70s. Clear sky, middle 60s by the end of the game.

