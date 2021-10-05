Flash Flood Watch in effect as the Threat for heavy rain and thunderstorms continues today and Wednesday.

It is a mostly cloudy, and mild morning across central Alabama with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. There is also some patchy dense fog. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 60s.

More heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected today as the upper-level low sits over the ArkLaMiss and the cold front is stalled over the area. Rainfall totals between today and Wednesday night will be around and additional 2-4″ on top of the 3-4″+ we’ve already received. The ground is very saturated, and any more rain could lead to more flash flooding issues of streams, creeks, ditches, and streets. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 1 AM Thursday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.









Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible. Lows will be in the 60s.





We will have another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday as the upper-level low remains across part of the southern U.S. More flash flooding is possible across central Alabama. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s.





The upper-level low will finally move to the north on Thursday and what is left of the cold front will move across Alabama. This will reduce the chance of rain to only scattered showers. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

We will finally start to dry out on Friday. It will be a warm and slightly less humid day with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday and Sunday are going to be very nice as an area of high pressure builds over Alabama. Each day will be mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam become a post-tropical cyclone as it has transitioned into an extratropical system as it moves over colder water in the north Atlantic. It will track NE and then north then east across the North Atlantic toward Iceland as a strong area of low pressure.

There is a large area of disorganized showers associated with a trough of low pressure over the SE Bahamas. Upper-level winds are not favorable for development as the system moves to the NW over the next few days. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!