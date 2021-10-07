Fewer thunderstorms today. Drier and sunny this weekend

It is a mostly cloudy morning across central Alabama with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain is possible, so watch out for continued flooding issues. Many streams, creeks and ditches are out of their banks from Pelham to Hoover to Indian Springs to Homewood. Do NOT drive through flooded roadways. There is also some patchy dense fog. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 60s.

4 to over 10 inches of rain fell across parts of the Birmingham area last night. This caused some significant flash flooding from Pelham to Hoover to Indian Springs and Homewood. Some roads are still closed due to flooding. Some homes were flooded, and several homes got water in their basements.

Photos from the flash flooding last night:

The upper-level low will finally move to the north today, and what is left of the cold front and area of low pressure at the surface will move across Alabama. This will reduce the chance of rain to only scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few downpours are still possible, but many of you will be dry. Otherwise, we will be partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 80s.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We will finally start to dry out on Friday thanks to all the weather systems clearing out of the region, and an area of high pressure will build toward us from Texas. It will be a warm and a slightly less humid day with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday and Sunday are going to be pleasant and dry as an area of high pressure builds over Alabama. We will be mostly sunny and warm with some lower humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Lows will be in the lower 60s. This will be perfect weather to clean up from all the floods.

Tracking the Tropics: A weak area of low pressure is located about 100+ miles off the coast of NE Florida and Georgia. Strong wind shear (upper-level winds) will limit tropical development over the next few days while the low moves north then northeast off the U.S. East Coast. By the weekend, the system will merge with a cold front near the SE U.S. Coast. This system could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the Carolina coasts this weekend. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

