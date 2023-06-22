Today, the surface and upper-level lows will remain over the Deep South, but they will be moving east of Alabama. We will have fewer storms with plenty of clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tonight, it will become partly cloudy after any evening showers. Lows will be in the middle 60s.

The lows will finally move farther away from Alabama on Friday. We will start to dry out with only a few pop-up showers and storms possible. It will become warmer and stay humid with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the west this weekend. On Saturday, we will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Sunday will be hot and humid with a little better chance for a few pop-up storms as a cold front moves toward Alabama from the northwest. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s. This will make for some hot conditions for the Stallions Playoff game Sunday at 6:00 PM at Protective Stadium. Giddy Up!!

Next Week’s Outlook: A trough of low pressure will send a cold front across Alabama on Monday. This will set off scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We will dry out Tuesday with high pressure building into Alabama from the west. It will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Wednesday will stay dry, mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. The high pressure will still keep us hot and dry on Thursday with highs in the middle 90s. The high pressure will move back to the west on Friday, and that will allow for scattered storms to return from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.