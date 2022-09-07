The cold front is now along the coast, and some slightly drier air is moving into Alabama. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and a little cool. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

The cold front will stay over South Alabama on Thursday. This will help to dry most of us out. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower south of I-20. It will be warm and becoming a little less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.





Unfortunately, the drier weather does not last long. The cold front will linger along the coast and an area of low pressure will form along it. This will send back the tropical moisture over Alabama. Also, an upper-level trough will send a cut-off area of low pressure to the Deep South. It will stick around for a few days too. This will set off numerous showers and storms on Friday.





Heavy rain is expected, and we could possibly see some flash flooding with the already saturated grounds. The WPC has placed Central Alabama in a Level 2/4 Slight Risk for flash flooding. The clouds and rain will keep high temperatures to only around 80°.

Weekend Outlook: The cut-off low will stay over the Deep South all weekend, so that more rain. Saturday and Sunday will have scattered storms with heavy rain at times. We will still need to watch out for possible flooding issues. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Danielle continues to churn in the north-central Atlantic. It is battling some wind shear and colder water. It is forecast to stay a hurricane for another day as it meanders across the north-central Atlantic. It will weaken to a tropical storm and become extra-tropical. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Earl is still battling some wind shear, but it is actually strengthening as it moves to the north. It is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane by Thursday night and could become a Category 4 on Friday. Earl could become the first major hurricane of the season. It will slowly track NE really close to Bermuda. Then it will race NE out to sea.

There is a disorganized area of low pressure west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days. This low will track to the WNW over the eastern and central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop in the next 5 days.

Lastly, a tropical wave is expected to emerge offshore Africa in the next few days. Conditions area slightly favorable for slow development as the system moves to the WNW over the eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.