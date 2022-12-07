We start this Wednesday morning with plenty of clouds, a few showers and patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 60s.

Today: A ridge of high pressure aloft will sit over the Gulf of Mexico today. This will stall the warm front in Tennessee. We will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. It will be unseasonably warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: the clouds will stick around along with a shower or two and patchy fog. It will be muggy with lows in the 60s.

Thursday: will be a drier day, but we will still have plenty of clouds around. It will be warm and humid with near record high temperatures in the upper 70s. Some of you could make it to 80°. The record high in Birmingham on Thursday is 79° (1978).

Friday: A cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. on Friday but will not pass-through Birmingham until late in the day. Expect another mostly cloudy day with scattered showers. High temperatures will still be in the 70s. Friday night will be dry and cooler with lows near 50°.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will be a little drier, cooler and less humid in the wake of the cold front. We will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Sunday will have a better chance for rain as the old front stalls south of Central Alabama. Expect clouds with scattered showers and highs in the lower 60s.

Next Week Outlook: The weather will stay unsettled into next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a daily chance for showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The forecast models differ on the weather for Wednesday and Thursday. Euro brings a strong cold front through on Wednesday, but the GFS holds it back until Thursday. Right now, expect scattered showers and storms on Wednesday and they could continue into Thursday morning. Some of them could be strong, so we will have to watch to see how this evolves. There will be plenty of wind shear in place over Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the 60s on Wednesday. Thursday will become drier, breezy and colder with highs only in the 50s. Friday will be dry and chilly with highs only around 50°.