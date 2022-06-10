It is a mostly clear, cooler, and comfortable morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

Today: A cluster of storms (MCS) over Oklahoma will dive southeast toward Mississippi and Alabama today. It will move along a northward moving cold front, but they will not get to Birmingham. These storms are expected to become severe to the southwest of Birmingham as they move along the front.

SPC has placed this area in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for areas along and southwest from Marion to Bibb Counties. However, it looks the strongest storms will be mainly over Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Southwest Alabama. The Birmingham area will only have a slight chance for a few showers and a storm. We will be warm and a little more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.





Tonight: It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible as the MCS moves into the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front will be stalled along the Coast. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move into South Alabama on Saturday. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with only a slight chance for a shower or storm across Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and hotter with a slight chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon as the front remains stalled along the coast. High temperatures will be back in the lower to mid 90s.

Next Week Outlook: Get ready for the summer heat to return to Central Alabama. A ridge of high pressure aloft will build from Texas to the Deep South. Monday and Tuesday will be very hot and humid with just a slight chance for a few pop-up storms each afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will be humid, so the heat index will be around 100-105 each day. You need to prepare to find ways to stay cool and hydrated! The ridge starts to break down on Wednesday, and that will allow for a few disturbances to move over the eastern edge of it, or over Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, very hot and humid with spotty storms developing in the afternoon Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s, and the heat index will still be 100-105°.