Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy and cool. Lows will range from the lower to middle 50s.

A cold front will move into Alabama on Friday. Ahead of it, it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers starting in the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Any rain will be very light. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few showers are possible on Friday evening for the high school football games with temperatures in the 60s. Friday night will be cloudy with a few showers across Central Alabama as the front moves across the state. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The weather will improve and dry out this weekend in the wake of the cold front as it sits over South Alabama on Saturday. We will start the day mostly cloudy, but become sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s. Some frost will be possible, so protect your plants. High pressure will quickly move across Alabama on Sunday. We will be sunny and cool with high temperatures in the 60s. Clouds return Sunday evening with a few showers on Sunday night ahead with lows in the 40s.

Football Forecasts: The weather will be great for all of the local teams this weekend across the state. Alabama kicks off at 11 AM against Chattanooga and it will be sunny with temps. in the 60s. UAB kicks off at 2:00 PM against Temple with sunshine and temps. in the 60s. Auburn kicks off at 3 PM at home against New Mexico State with plenty of sun and temps. in the 70s.

Next Week’s Outlook: Much-needed rain will return to Alabama early next week. A strong area of low pressure and a cold front will move toward Alabama on Monday. This will spread scattered showers across Central Alabama with a few thunderstorms over Western Alabama. Some downpours are possible. Highs will be in the 60s.

The cold front will move across the state Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will be enough instability to set off a few strong to borderline severe storms across far SW Central Alabama. SPC has highlighted a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for SW Alabama. The rest of the area will see some heavy rain. Then we will dry out by Tuesday afternoon with falling temps. from the 60s into the 50s. This will be more beneficial rain to help with the drought. Rain totals could be around 1-3″.

Wednesday will become mostly sunny and breezy with cooler high temperatures in the 50s. The early outlook for Thanksgiving calls for sunshine and highs in the 50s. Models show we could see a stray shower for Friday morning, but we dry out by the afternoon with highs in the 50s.