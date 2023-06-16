Today, the weather pattern will not change. We are still dealing with NW wind flow aloft, and a stalled front across Alabama. This means we will have another wave or two of scattered strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. However, they will not be as numerous as yesterday. They could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain.

SPC has placed W/SW Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance for a shower. Watch out for patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook: More clusters of storms are expected this weekend, but they will not be as widespread on Saturday. It will be partly cloudy with only a few storms. A couple could be strong to severe. SPC has placed areas just south of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for storms producing gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s.

Yet another front and wave will move into Alabama on Sunday setting off more numerous showers and storms. These storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. SPC has placed western Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s before it storms.

Juneteenth: The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week. Expect it to be warm and humid with more scattered showers and storms. There is the potential for a few to be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Rest of Next Week: We will be warm and humid with scattered showers and storms on Tuesday through Friday. A few could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s each day.