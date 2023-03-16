It is a mostly clear to partly cloudy and cold morning with a freeze/frost across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s. Bundle up! A Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM and a Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 AM for Eastern Alabama.

An area of high pressure will build east of Alabama today. This will shift the winds from the north to the south, and we will start to warm up. It will be a fantastic day with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures around 70°. This is perfect weather for the 1st Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament in Birmingham.

Tonight, a cold front will move toward Alabama and this will bring back some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

The cold front will move across Alabama Friday. We will have heavy rain and a few thunderstorms all day.

A few storms could be strong to possibly severe over the very southern part of the CBS 42 viewing area. The main threat will be gusty winds. It will be mild and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. The rain will end on Friday night with much colder lows in the 30s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will be east of Alabama by Saturday morning, and we will gradually become sunny and breezy as an area of high pressure sits west of us. Expect northerly winds to knock down temperatures again with much cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s, but it will feel like the 40s with the wind. Saturday night will be clear, cold and breezy with a freeze likely. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The area of high pressure will build toward the state on Sunday, so we will stay sunny with more unseasonably cold high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Monday. We will stay sunny with highs in the mid 50s. An upper-level trough and wave will move across the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday and Wednesday. This will make it partly cloudy, and I’ve taken out the chance for rain now since there will not be any moisture. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday and 60s on Wednesday. We will see rain returning late on Thursday and it will continue into Friday with a cold front. Highs will be in the 70s.