It is a clear, cool and comfortable morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s, and you might want a sweater.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. today. This will draw down dry air all the way from Canada, and that means we will have wonderful weather with low humidity. It will be sunny, dry and warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s.





Tonight, we will be clear, cool and comfortable again with lows in the mid to upper 50s. It feels like fall!

The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. Thursday Friday with more dry air across Alabama. This dry air will start to really heat up with all of the sunshine expected each day. It will become very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80s.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay parked across the Southeast all weekend. We will become a tad more humid, but it will still be very comfortable. Each day will be partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: A tropical wave is located SE of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it is producing disorganized showers and storms. Conditions will be only slightly favorable for development over the next 5 days as it moves to the west across the eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

There is another tropical wave located well east of the Windward Islands, and it is producing a concentrated area of showers and storms. Some development is possible over the next few days as it moves to the west. It will approach the Windward Islands by the end of the week. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.