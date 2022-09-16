It is a clear, cool and comfy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. You might want a sweater or jacket again.

The area of high pressure remains parked over the Deep South today. There will be a weak upper-level disturbance move over Alabama, and that will make it partly cloudy. It will be warm with low humidity and highs in the mid 80s.





This evening will be great for the high school football games and the opening night of the Alabama State Fair. It will be mostly clear and warm with temperatures in the 70s.





Tonight, we will be clear, coolish and comfortable. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast all weekend. It will become a little more humid, but it will still be comfortable for this time of year. Each day will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Football Forecasts: This means we will have some dry and great weather for college football games this weekend. The day games will have temperatures in the 80s. Make sure you have your sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

Next Week Outlook: The ridge of high pressure at the surface will stay over the Southeast U.S., and there will be high pressure aloft to the west of Alabama. These features will lead to more sunshine and MUCH HOTTER temperatures. Monday through Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Fall begins next Thursday, September 22nd, but it will feel more like summer.





Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is located east of the Lesser Antilles with winds of 50 mph according to the Hurricane Hunters in the storm. It is not a perfect looking system as it battles some moderate wind shear, and that is exposing the center of the storm. Fiona will move to the west and into the NE Caribbean today. Once there, the wind shear is expected to weaken, and this could allow for strengthening. The higher terrain of the islands will likely prevent significant strengthening. By Monday, the models have the system turning NE toward the Bahamas as it moves away from Hispaniola. Once it is back over water it is forecast to become stronger and could become a hurricane. At this time, it looks like Fiona will stay out of the Gulf, but it could have some impacts to the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda. Forecast models are not in agreement with the eventual track of the storm, so this will be something to keep an eye on early next week.