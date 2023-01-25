This afternoon, the cold front will be east of Alabama, and the area of low pressure will move into the Ohio Valley. We will have wrap around clouds and some sprinkles with a nice breeze. Winds will be sustained around 10-20 mph with gusts over 35 mph. High temperatures in the mid 50s occurred earlier, but temperatures will fall to the 40s by the afternoon. The wind chill will be in the 30s at times!

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with a few snow flurries. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill will be in the 20s at times.

On Thursday, the low will move toward New York and we will have become partly cloudy with a few sprinkles early in the day. It will be cold and breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Thursday night will become clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Friday, and we will dry out with plenty of sunshine. It will stay chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out with some sunshine as the high pressure moves east of Alabama, but clouds will return in the afternoon ahead of another cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. The cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday. Expect plenty of rain all day with high temperatures in the 50s.