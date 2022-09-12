It is a mostly cloudy morning with a few showers across Central Alabama as the cold front moves through. Temperatures are in the 60s.

The cold front will move south into the Gulf of Mexico today. In the wake of the front, we will become sunny, dry and less humid this afternoon. It will be a little cooler with highs in the lower 80s.





Tonight, we will have some fantastic weather! It will be clear, much cooler, less humid and comfortable. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s. Feeling like fall!

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday. This will draw down dry air all the way from Canada, and that means we will have wonderful weather with low humidity the rest of the week. Central Alabama will be sunny, dry and warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

The area of high pressure will stay over the Southeast U.S. Wednesday through Friday with more dry air moving across Alabama. Each day will be sunny and very warm with low humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.





Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay parked across the Southeast. We will become a tad more humid, so look for a partly cloudy sky on Saturday and Sunday. It will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: A tropical wave will move off Africa today. Conditions are only slightly favorable for development over the next 5 days as it moves to the west toward the Cabo Verde Islands.

There is another tropical wave located well east of the Windward Islands producing disorganized showers and storms. Some slow development is possible over the next few days as it moves to the west. NHC is giving this disturbance a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.