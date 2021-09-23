Fall is here and it really feels like it. How long will it stay this nice?

It is a clear, cool, and comfortable morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. You might want a light jacket or sweater.

Today is the first full day of fall, and it will really feel like it! It is about time. An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. from the west. This will make it sunny and cooler than average with low humidity. High temperatures will only be in the lower 70s. Average high temperatures are in the mid 80s, so we will be well below average.





Tonight, will be cool to chilly and comfortable with low humidity. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday will remain sunny, dry, and comfortable with below average temperatures as the area of high pressure builds over Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Friday evening will be clear and cool with temperatures falling from the 70s to 60s. You may want a sweatshirt or jacket for the high school football games. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The fantastic and dry weather with low humidity will continue all weekend as the area of high pressure parks over the Southeast U.S. On Saturday, a trough of low pressure will be just north of Alabama. We will be dry, but a few high clouds could move over us making it mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80°. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, and it will become a little warmer. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. This is perfect weather for football games or anything outside.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depression Peter weakened into a remnant low last night. It lacks a well-defined center of circulation and is no longer producing thunderstorms. Therefore, it no longer meets the definition of a tropical cyclone. The remnants will turn north today, and it will stay on this track for the next few days. It will continue to battle strong winds shear.

Tropical Depression Rose is no longer a tropical cyclone as it sits in the central Atlantic. The remnant low will persist for a few days as it turns north and then east. It will continue to battle strong winds shear.

Tropical Depression 18 has remained steady in strength, but it is expected to get stronger today as it moves over a favorable area for development. The forecast calls for it to become Tropical Storm Sam. It is expected to show steady strengthening during the next several days, and it is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days. TD18/Sam is forecast to come a major hurricane (Cat. 3-4) in 5 days. Forecast models show the storm moving just north of the northern Windward Islands. After that time, the GFS has it staying farther east, but the Euro moves it more to the west – closer to the U.S. This will be something to watch. It is not expected to get into the Gulf of Mexico.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!