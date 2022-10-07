HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: You cant ask for much better football weather than this. Cool and comfortable temperatures with no rain in sight for football games this week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, mostly clearing out before sunrise Saturday morning. Temperatures dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Behind Friday’s front comes some cool, Fall air. High temperatures will be 8-10 degrees lower over the weekend, and Sunday morning temperatures will start in the mid 40s, with some colder pockets in the valleys of North Alabama potentially starting in the 30s.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The weather for the two big games this week will be absolutely perfect. Temperatures will be in the 70s at kickoff for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry in Athens, as Auburn looks to bounce back against #2 Georgia at 2:30. Temperatures will be in the 60s by the time that game wraps up. #1 Alabama then takes on Texas A&M at 7:00 in Tuscaloosa, which is a game both teams have had circled since Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher had a war of words earlier this year. The weather for the late game will definitely have that Fall feel to it, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s by the time the game ends. UAB will have cool but fantastic weather for homecoming, with temperatures at kickoff in the low 70s and plenty of sun through the day for all the festivities.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Julia has formed north of Columbia, and will continue westward towards Nicaragua over the weekend, likely becoming a hurricane before landfall. Beyond landfall, it’s possible that the remnant low with this storm could re-emerge near the Bay of Campeche. If it does so, it could help funnel additional moisture into Central Alabama by the middle of next week, helping bump rain chances here. We won’t see direct impacts from Julia in Alabama.

RAIN NEXT WEEK: We’ve had our eye on a mid-week cold front next week for a while as our next rain producer. That looks more likely today, as models are a bit more bullish on moisture ahead of this front thanks to the remnants of Julia adding a little more moisture across the Gulf Coast states. There have been some recent operational (meaning just one solution) model runs showing a lot of rain with this front, but ensembles (average out a lot of model runs, and a bit more reliable this far out) would suggest totals around or less than an inch would be more likely. We’ll keep an eye on it, but often when we’re in a dry stretch like this those operational model runs can be a bit too aggressive with rainfall totals. Expect at least some rain Wednesday into Thursday of next week, but we’re still fine-tuning exactly how much to expect.

Storm Team 7 Day