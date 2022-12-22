The Arctic cold front will move toward Alabama today. We will be mostly cloudy and not as cold this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

A few showers will move into Alabama by the evening, and they will continue until midnight once the cold front has passed through Alabama. There will be a small window of opportunity for the rain to briefly change over to some snow flurries or a light wintry mix after 5 PM until midnight as the very cold air moves into the state. It will become windy too. Low temperatures will be EXTREMELY COLD as they fall to the single digits with wind chills BELOW ZERO.

You will need to be Weather Aware on Friday through Saturday as EXTREMELY COLD air returns to Central Alabama. This will be the coldest air to arrive in Alabama since January 2018, but it will be the coldest December temperatures since 1989. You will need to protect the 4 P’s: people, pets, pipes and plants. This is pipe bursting weather! NOW is the time to prep your home for this cold blast.

Friday morning we will start out in the single digits to teens, but the strong winds of 25-35 mph will lead to a Wind Chill of 0° to -15°! A Wind Chill Warning is in place. We will not warm up on Friday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky as temperatures struggle to get to 20°. The wind chill in the afternoon will be in the single digits to teens. Make sure you are dripping your faucets and have the cabinet doors open.

BITTER COLD temperatures continue Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the single digits to lower teens. The Wind Chill will likely be 5° to -5°. Please stay inside! Protect people, pets and pipes! Make sure you are dripping your faucets and have the cabinet doors open.

Extremely Cold Christmas Weekend: Saturday, Christmas Eve will be mostly sunny and still very cold with high temperatures only in the upper teens to lower 20s. Make sure you are dripping your faucets and have the cabinet doors open. If you are headed to any Christmas Church Services Saturday afternoon and evening bundle up! Saturday night will be clear and extremely cold with lows in the teens, but the winds will be light with not much of a wind chill.

Christmas Day will be sunny and cold, but we could briefly get above freezing for a few hours with highs in the lower to mid 30s.

We will likely have temperatures below freezing for over 84 hours between Friday morning and Monday morning if we do not get above 32° on Christmas Day. This will rank as one of the coldest Christmas mornings of all time in Birmingham. The coldest low ever is 2° in 1983. The coldest high temperature is 18°.

Next Week Outlook: We will slowly warm up throughout all of next week. Monday will be mostly sunny with morning temps. in the teens, but we will have a high around 40°. Tuesday stays mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday will have plenty of sun with highs back in the 50s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 60s. Look for some rain to return on Friday with highs in the 60s.