Sunday will be another scorcher, but we will not have as many storms. An area of high pressure will be building into Alabama, and that will limit the storms. Any storms that do develop could be strong to severe with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s and the heat index 110-115°+ again. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again.

Next Week’s Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama on Monday with spotty storms. A few could be strong to severe. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s and a heat index of 105-110°. The front will move to the coast on Tuesday and we will become less humid. Expect a partly cloudy day with a low chance of a storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and the heat index will be down in the lower to middle 90s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, less humid, and hot with highs around 90°. The old front will retreat north on Friday and make it more humid. We will become partly cloudy with a few pop-up storms. Highs will be in the lower 90s and the heat index back around 100°.