Today, the cold front will move into south Alabama today. The rain and storms will come to an end and we will be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Only a slight chance for a stray shower is possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Tonight, the front will stall over South Alabama. We will become mostly clear and less humid. It will be a little cooler with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a less humid, pleasant, and hot day across Central Alabama as the cold front sits near the coast. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

The old cold front will move back north on Wednesday as a warm front. It will slowly make it more humid and set off a few showers and storms across western Alabama. It will be hot with high temperatures in the middle 90s. The Heat Index will be around 100-105°.

On Thursday and Friday, an area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast Gulf of Mexico. This will make it more humid with spotty showers and storms. Some could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s, and the Heat Index will be 105-110°.

Weekend Outlook: It will stay hot and very humid this weekend with scattered showers and storms each day. We will have northwest flow aloft, so that will allow for possible upper-level waves and possibly an MCS to move across the state. We will have to watch for this possibility. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90s and the Heat Index 105-110°.