The cold front will be well east of Alabama today, and an upper-level low will be north of the state. This low will send some clouds across Central Alabama this afternoon making it mostly sunny to partly cloudy. It will be much cooler with highs only in the mid 60s.

Tonight, we will be clear and chilly. Lows will range from the lower to mid 40s. Grab those jackets once again.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Thursday. This will make it a beautiful sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday will become a little warmer ahead of our next weather maker – an area of low pressure. It will become breezy with some high clouds moving over the Birmingham area. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of low pressure will move out of Texas and track across Louisiana on Saturday and move across Alabama on Sunday. This system will bring rain to parts of the Deep South all weekend. The forecast models are not in agreement with the timing of the rain yet, so this is something we will watch. Right now, on Saturday expect scattered showers to move toward Central Alabama from the southwest throughout the afternoon with highs around 70°. There will be more widespread rain on Saturday night. Keep this in mind if you are headed to the Magic City Classic parade and game. Have your rain gear with you. The low will move over Alabama on Sunday, and it will drag a cold front across the state. The rain will gradually decrease throughout the day. It will be cool with highs in the mid 60s.