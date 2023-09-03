Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will continue to build across the Southeast this weekend and push the rain to the west. Drier and less humid air will move into Alabama. Sunday will be partially cloudy, warmer and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Labor Day will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90°.

Next Week’s Outlook: The area of high pressure will linger across the Southeast U.S. next week. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny, dry, hot, and more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s each day. We will become more humid on Thursday and Friday as southerly winds return with a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.