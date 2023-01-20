It is a mostly clear start to this Friday across Central Alabama. We have much colder temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Bundle up!

We will be mostly sunny, dry and colder as an area of high pressure briefly moves over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Tonight, clouds will build back over the region and we could see a few sprinkles. It will be cold with lows in the mid 30s.

Weekend Outlook: Another round of rain is expected this weekend. Most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry, but scattered showers will return late in the day as a coastal low and trough move from Louisiana east toward Florida. It will be chilly with highs in the mid 50s. The rain will be widespread Saturday night with lows in the 40s.

Expect more rain through midday Sunday as the coastal low and cold front move across the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Next Week Outlook: We will briefly dry out on Monday as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 50s. More rain arrives Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. Rain and some storms will move across Alabama on Tuesday into Wednesday morning. A few storms could be strong, so we will have to watch out for them. SPC has already highlighted the southern half of Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. There is some uncertainty as to whether the air mass can become unstable enough. Stay tuned for updates.

The rain will end by Wednesday afternoon. It will turn colder and windy with highs only around 50.

Thursday will be breezy and colder with lingering clouds. Highs will only be in the upper 40s. Friday will dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.