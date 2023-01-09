We start out this Monday morning with plenty of clouds as the rain comes to an end. It is chilly with temperatures in the 30s. Grab your coat!

The clouds will gradually decrease by this afternoon and we will become mostly sunny. It will be a cool and dry day with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Tonight, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama, and this will make it mostly cloudy. We will be dry and chilly with lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Tuesday will start out with some clouds and we will become partly cloudy in the afternoon as an area of high pressure sits west of Alabama. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with the area of high pressure sitting over Alabama. We will continue to get warmer with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Weather AWARE Thursday: Our next cold front will move into and through Alabama on Thursday. It will be warmer, windy and slightly more humid with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Models show there will be weak instability and the winds will be parallel to the cold front. This would lead to a line of strong to possibly severe storms moving into the state by late-morning ahead and along the front. The risk would be low at this time.

SPC has issued a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. There could be some strong winds, a tornado or two and heavy rain. Check back for updates. This is why we’ve issued the Weather Aware.

The rain will come to an end on Friday morning, and then we will become mostly sunny in the afternoon. It will be MUCH COLDER and windy with high temperatures in the 40s. Friday night will be mostly clear, cold and frosty. Lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will be west of Alabama on Saturday. This will draw down cold northwest winds across the state. We will be sunny, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday. We will become a little warmer with sunshine. High temperatures will be back in the mid 50s.