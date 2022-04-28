It is a clear and cool morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

We will have more delightful weather with plenty of sunshine today as the high pressure sits northeast of Alabama. Southeast winds will return to the region, and that will help to make it warmer across the state. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s.





Tonight, it will be mostly clear and not as chilly. Lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Friday, so the southerly winds will continue to usher in the warmer air. We will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have some changes to our weather over the weekend. Saturday will be the drier day with a partly cloudy sky It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered showers return on Saturday night as a cold front sits west of Alabama with lows in the 60s.

The cold front will stall north of Alabama on Sunday, and an upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the area. These features will help set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will start raining in the morning, and we will have more scattered storms in the afternoon hours. Some downpours are possible, but we will not have any severe weather. It will be warm and a little more humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Next Week Outlook: It looks like we will have a wet week ahead. The front will stay stalled north of Alabama Monday through Friday. Each day will be warm and humid with a daily chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms with the heating of the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s each day, and lows will be in the 60s. The front could finally push through on Friday, but the models are not in agreement yet with the timing. Severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms with gusty winds, downpours and lightning are possible.