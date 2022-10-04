It is a mostly clear and cool to chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket again.

The delightful weather continues today across the Birmingham area as a ridge of high pressure stretches northeast from Texas to Canada. We will be mostly sunny and warm today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s and 50s, so grad that jacket or sweater again.

Wednesday and Thursday will have more great fall weather with plenty of sunshine each day as the ridge of high pressure moves over the Deep South. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and lows will be in the 50s each day.

A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday, but we will not have any rain with this one. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Another ridge of high pressure will build over the Plains and Southeast behind the front this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. It will be much cooler with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 40s each night. This is perfect weather for football games, tailgating or anything outside!

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L is located east of the southern Windward Islands. It is a tropical wave that is producing disorganized showers and storms. This system will move west into the eastern Caribbean by mid-week, and conditions are favorable for some slow development. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

There is a large area of low pressure and thunderstorms southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving to the west and conditions are somewhat favorable for some development in a day or two. A tropical depression could develop by that time. However, by the end of the week strong wind shear is expected over the open Atlantic waters, and conditions will no longer be favorable. The system will turn to the northwest and stay out at sea by the end of the week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.